LOS ANGELES — The pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, killing all nine aboard, made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging toward a Southern California hillside, federal safety officials said Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board primarily blamed pilot Ara Zobayan in the Jan. 26, 2020 crash that killed him along with Bryant, the basketball star’s daughter and six other passengers heading to a girls basketball tournament. ADVERTISING Zobayan, an experienced pilot, ignored his training, violated flight rules by flying into...Full Article
U.S. officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash likely had 'spatial disorientation'; NTSB calls for training, recording
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
A year after NBA star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash, the NTSB decided..
You might like
More coverage
NTSB Blames Pilot Disorientation In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash
Newsy
Watch VideoOfficials have come to a conclusion regarding the helicopter crash last year that killed Kobe Bryant and eight..
-
Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash, federal safety officials say
Japan Today
-
NTSB: Pilot In Kobe Bryant Crash Was Disoriented In Clouds
cbs4.com
-
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash was disoriented in clouds, officials say
Upworthy
-
Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Pilot Had 'Spatial Disorientation' Before Crash
AceShowbiz