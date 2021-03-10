The Biden Blitz: Joe, Jill and Kamala Harris plan travel and media offensive to tout ...

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are planning a travel and media blitz in the coming weeks to sell the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan to the American people. The House is expected to pass the package on Wednesday after the Senate approved it this weekend, sending it to Biden for his signature. Biden will speak about the benefits of his American Rescue Plan in a prime time speech on Thursday before he embarks on a cross-country campaign to tout its benefits - stimulus checks, money to reopen schools, and...Full Article
