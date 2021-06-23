Russian forces fired warning shots at a Royal Navy destroyer after it entered the country's territorial waters in the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.Full Article
Russia fires warning shots at Royal Navy destroyer over 'border violation'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Russia says it has fired warning shots at British warship
“The destroyer was warned in advance that weapons would be fired in case of a violation of the Russian state border. It..
Hull Daily Mail