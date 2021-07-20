US charges Donald Trump ally with being UAE agent
Federal prosecutors accuse Thomas Joseph Barrack of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and lying to FBI agents. Matthew Grimes and a UAE man were also charged.Full Article
Watch VideoThe chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he..
Former chief executive of investment group Colony Capital arrested in California