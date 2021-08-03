Tokyo Olympics: Karsten Warholm sets new world record in 400m hurdles
Published
Norway's Karsten Warholm sets a "mind-blowing" new world record of 45.94 seconds to win gold in 400m hurdles at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.Full Article
Published
Norway's Karsten Warholm sets a "mind-blowing" new world record of 45.94 seconds to win gold in 400m hurdles at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.Full Article
Norwegian Karsten Warholm runs a stunning men's 400m hurdles race to obliterate his previous world record and take gold at Tokyo..