Taliban are searching people's houses, female MP says in Kabul
Published
An Afghan MP who has stayed in Kabul despite being a likely target has told Sky News that Taliban fighters are searching people's houses.Full Article
Published
An Afghan MP who has stayed in Kabul despite being a likely target has told Sky News that Taliban fighters are searching people's houses.Full Article
Having taken control, the Taliban want the world to believe that they have become more pragmatic and inclusive in the twenty years..
Watch VideoThe Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to..