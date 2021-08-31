Eurozone inflation rises to a 10-year high
The annual inflation rate in the 19 countries that use the euro currency jumped to a 10-year high of 3%, according to a flash estimate from the EU's statistics office Eurostat.Full Article
(EurActiv) — Business activity in the euro zone grew strongly this month, only dipping from July’s two-decade high monthly..
Consumer prices in the euro zone rose again in August, ahead of a crucial European Central Bank meeting in just over a week's time.