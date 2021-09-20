Emmys 2021: Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein win for comedy 'Ted Lasso'
Published
'Ted Lasso' goes for a comedy sweep and 'The Crown' looks to finally rule as best drama at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Check out the highlights and winners.
Published
'Ted Lasso' goes for a comedy sweep and 'The Crown' looks to finally rule as best drama at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Check out the highlights and winners.
Speaking backstage at the 2021 Emmy Awards, "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham celebrates winning outstanding supporting actress in..
Jeremy Swift is nominated for an Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series Emmy alongside his "Ted Lasso" co-stars Brett..