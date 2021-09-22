House passes debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP in Senate
Published
The Democratic-led House passed the measure by a vote of 220-211 along party lines. The bill now goes to the Senate, where it is likely to falter.
Published
The Democratic-led House passed the measure by a vote of 220-211 along party lines. The bill now goes to the Senate, where it is likely to falter.
Watch VideoThe House is expected to vote as soon as Tuesday on legislation to fund the government, provide federal disaster aid and..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote as soon as Tuesday on legislation to fund the government, provide federal..
Unless Congress votes to increase the amount of money the U.S. Treasury is allowed to borrow above its current debt of $28.5..