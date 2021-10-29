Joe Biden tells Emmanuel Macron the US was 'clumsy' in AUKUS submarine deal
Published
It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison say France and Australia's relationship has "started the way back" following a phone call with Mr Macron.Full Article
Published
It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison say France and Australia's relationship has "started the way back" following a phone call with Mr Macron.Full Article
Working to patch things up with an old ally, President Joe Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that the U.S. had..
President Joe Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron that France was an important friend and said the US was “clumsy” in..