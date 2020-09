Wildfire Explode In Wine Country Burning More Than 36k Acres



Evacuations continue is Napa and Sonoma counties following fires developing over the weekend. As of Monday evening, Cal Fire said the Glass Fire has burned 36,236 acres and is 0% contained. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 05:21 Published 17 hours ago

Glass Fire Forces Tens Of Thousands To Evacuate From Homes



Nearly 80,000 people from Napa and Sonoma counties have been forced to evacuate due to the Glass Fire burning in Wine Country. Some residents had just returned home after being evacuated from earlier.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:25 Published 18 hours ago