No COVID-19 cases in 216 districts till now

Mid-Day Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
As many as 216 districts in the country have not reported any COVID-19 cases till now, 42 districts have not registered any infections in the last 28 days and 29 districts have not recorded any case in the last 21 days, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The ministry asserted that if dos and don'ts are followed, the peak...
