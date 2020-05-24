Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra COVID-19 count crosses 50,000 with spike of over 3,000 new cases
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () With a big spike of 3,041 new COVID-19 cases being reported from across the state, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count crossed the 50 thousand mark on Sunday. Out of the total 50,231 confirmed cases, 33,988 are active, according to the bulletin issued by the Public Health Department of the state.
