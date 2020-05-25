Global  

31 more test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand; state's tally increases to 405

IndiaTimes Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand crossed the 400-figure mark on Monday with 31 people testing positive for the virus, officials said. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 405.
