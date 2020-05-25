31 more test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand; state's tally increases to 405
Monday, 25 May 2020 () The number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand crossed the 400-figure mark on Monday with 31 people testing positive for the virus, officials said. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 405.
A flight carrying 180 stranded migrant workers of Jharkhand from Andaman and Nicobar Islands arrived in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on May 30. Migrants were flown back home from Andaman and Nicobar a..