NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maharashtra as cyclone forming over Arabian Sea
Monday, 1 June 2020 () As per the NDRF's statement, three teams have been deployed in Mumbai, two in Palghar and one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.Moreover, the NDRF is in close contact with the R&R Department of Maharashtra government, India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities and district administration.The NDRF teams are carrying out surveys in coastal areas of the above-mentioned districts along with local authorities.
