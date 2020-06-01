Global  

NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maharashtra as cyclone forming over Arabian Sea

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020
As per the NDRF's statement, three teams have been deployed in Mumbai, two in Palghar and one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.Moreover, the NDRF is in close contact with the R&R Department of Maharashtra government, India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities and district administration.The NDRF teams are carrying out surveys in coastal areas of the above-mentioned districts along with local authorities.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state

CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state 01:11

 Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 requested fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days as cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and...

Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD [Video]

Low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

The Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep on May 31. IMD has predicted..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
NDRF dealing with cyclone Amphan in context of COVID-19: DG Pradhan [Video]

NDRF dealing with cyclone Amphan in context of COVID-19: DG Pradhan

The Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that the landfall of Cyclone Amphan has began, the teams have their own satellite communications to tackle it. SN Pradhan said that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF deploys 9 teams in Maha

As per the NDRF's statement, three teams have been deployed in Mumbai, two in Palghar and one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.Moreover, the NDRF...
IndiaTimes

