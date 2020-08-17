Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi on CWC polls, claims Sanjay Jha; party denies
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha has claimed that about a hundred party leaders have written to interim president Sonia Gandhi for elections to the Congress Working Committee and the party president's post. IANS had on July 29 reported about a letter being circulated in the party.
