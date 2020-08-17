Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi on CWC polls, claims Sanjay Jha; party denies

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: TMC leaders eat tricolor cake on Independence Day; BJP, Cong condemns



A group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in West Bengal sparked row after they cut a tricolor cake on Independence Day. Row broke out in Bengal's Malda district after video of the incident went.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published 1 day ago Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Rahul Gandhi & PM Modi pay tributes to former PM | Oneindia News



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Delhi’s Veer Bhumi Rajiv Gandhi Memorial on his 76th birth anniversary on Thursday. Rajiv Gandhi.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:12 Published 3 days ago Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary



August 20 marks the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid him tribute on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi. Other Congress leaders also paid floral.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources '100 leaders write to Sonia over party leadership' Some 100 Congress leaders, including MPs, have written to Sonia Gandhi asking for a change in the political leadership and transparent elections in the party,...

IndiaTimes 6 days ago





Tweets about this