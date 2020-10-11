NCW seeks arrest of Congress workers who roughed up woman in UP's Deoria

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Congress's Tara Yadav files FIR against party workers over manhandling incident



In the latest development in the Tara Yadav manhandling incident, the Congress leader has filed a police complaint against some office bearers of her own party, after which an FIR was registered... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago Cong woman leader assaulted by party workers for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’



A Congress woman leader was assaulted by party workers at an event in UP’s Deoria. In a video, Tara Yadav was seen being pushed away from a stage by several men. She questioned the party’s decision.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:21 Published 1 week ago UP: Why was this Congress woman leader thrashed by party workers in UP's Deoria|Oneindia News



A woman Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by party cadre in Deoria after she questioned the party’s decision to give a ticket to the alleged rapist. 'Waiting for Priyanka Gandhi to take.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this