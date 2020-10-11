NCW seeks arrest of Congress workers who roughed up woman in UP's Deoria
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday sought strict action and arrest of Congress workers who allegedly roughed up a woman party member in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria after she claimed that a "rapist" had been given the ticket for the assembly by-election.
On October 10, Congress' Tara Yadav was allegedly thrashed by party workers at an event in Deoria. Speaking on the same, Tara said, "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka...
A woman Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by party cadre in Deoria after she questioned the party’s decision to give a ticket to the alleged rapist. 'Waiting for Priyanka Gandhi to take..