NCW seeks arrest of Congress workers who roughed up woman in UP's Deoria

IndiaTimes Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday sought strict action and arrest of Congress workers who allegedly roughed up a woman party member in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria after she claimed that a "rapist" had been given the ticket for the assembly by-election.
News video: Congress woman leader allegedly thrashed by party workers in UP

Congress woman leader allegedly thrashed by party workers in UP

 On October 10, Congress' Tara Yadav was allegedly thrashed by party workers at an event in Deoria. Speaking on the same, Tara said, "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka...

