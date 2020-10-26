Global  
 

PM Modi to inaugurate 4th India Energy Forum today

IndiaTimes Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
"The Prime Minister of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, to be held virtually October 26-28," the organiser IHS Markit had said in a statement earlier. "We are honored to have Prime Minister Modi inaugurate the fourth India Energy Forum by CERAWeek," said Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman in a statement.
