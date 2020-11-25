Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi's most trusted advisor, top Congress troubleshooter
A Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, Ahmed Patel worked for years as the political advisor to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ahmed Patel
President Kovind condoles Patel's demise, says his amiability won him friends across party lines"Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm..
IndiaTimes
Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi's top lieutenant and key Congress strategistAhmed Patel, a staunch loyalist of Nehru-Gandhi family and Congress Party's top strategist, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure...
IndiaTimes
Rajnath Singh says Ahmed Patel made remarkable contribution to Congress, public life"Saddened by the demise of senior Congress leader and MP, Shri Ahmed Patel ji. He was a seasoned leader, who made remarkable contribution to his party and public..
IndiaTimes
Sonia Gandhi Indian politician
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Nehru–Gandhi family Indian political dynasty
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other Congress leaders condole Ahmed Patel's deathPatel, who was Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's close aide, was a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist.
DNA
Picking a vax not as easy as picking Cong prez: BJPBJP on Monday dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s demand that PM Narendra Modi tell the nation about the Covid-19 vaccine strategy and said the Congress leader should..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources