Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi's most trusted advisor, top Congress troubleshooter

DNA Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
A Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, Ahmed Patel worked for years as the political advisor to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ahmed Patel

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ahmed Patel 01:42

 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to Ahmed Patel...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ahmed Patel Ahmed Patel

President Kovind condoles Patel's demise, says his amiability won him friends across party lines

 "Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm..
IndiaTimes

Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi's top lieutenant and key Congress strategist

 Ahmed Patel, a staunch loyalist of Nehru-Gandhi family and Congress Party's top strategist, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure...
IndiaTimes

Rajnath Singh says Ahmed Patel made remarkable contribution to Congress, public life

 "Saddened by the demise of senior Congress leader and MP, Shri Ahmed Patel ji. He was a seasoned leader, who made remarkable contribution to his party and public..
IndiaTimes

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in [Video]

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in

Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in early hours of Nov 25. He died due to multiple organ failure after testing Covid positive last month. In a tweet, his son, Faisal Patel confirmed that the Rajya Sabha MP died at 3.30 AM. He was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on November 15. On October 1, Patel announced on Twitter that he had contracted coronavirus. Patel is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. PM Modi shared his condolences upon hearing the news of Patel’s death. He tweeted: ‘May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace’. Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter sharing his condolences. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the demise of Patel.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:05Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India


Nehru–Gandhi family Nehru–Gandhi family Indian political dynasty

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other Congress leaders condole Ahmed Patel's death

 Patel, who was Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's close aide, was a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist.
DNA

Picking a vax not as easy as picking Cong prez: BJP

 BJP on Monday dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s demand that PM Narendra Modi tell the nation about the Covid-19 vaccine strategy and said the Congress leader should..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away following Covid-19 complications | Oneindia News [Video]

Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away following Covid-19 complications | Oneindia News

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital since his health..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:58Published
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa [Video]

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Goa on November 20. She was accompanied by her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi. As per sources, doctors had earlier advised Sonia to spend time in a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Sonia Gandhi remembers Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary [Video]

Sonia Gandhi remembers Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

On November 19, former prime minister Indira Gandhi is being remembered on her 103rd birth anniversary. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to her at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published