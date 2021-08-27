PM Modi, Italian counterpart hold talks, both stress on international cooperation to address Afghan crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi as the two leaders stressed the need for international cooperation, including at the level of the G20, in addressing the security and humanitarian challenges arising out of the spiralling crisis in Afghanistan. Modi had also recently spoken to Germany's Angela Merkel and Russia's Vladimir Putin over the Afghan crisis.Full Article