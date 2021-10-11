PM Modi's double engine experiment has failed in Uttarakhand: LoP Pritam Singh after Yashpal Arya joins Congress

In a major jolt to the BJP, Uttarakhand transport minister Yashpal Arya quit the party and rejoined the Congress along with his MLA son from Nainital Sanjiv Arya at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. The development comes about four months ahead of the assembly election in the state. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and leader of opposition in the Uttarakhand assembly Pritam Singh, who was also present at AICC when six-time MLA Yashpal Arya joined the party, spoke with TOI on several issues related to the state politics.