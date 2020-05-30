Global  

SpaceX Nasa launch: How to watch rocket take off live on YouTube or your TV

Independent Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Nasa will be hosting live stream, which will follow astronauts all the way to the International Space Station
News video: SpaceX, NASA launch U.S. astronauts into orbit

SpaceX, NASA launch U.S. astronauts into orbit 01:13

 SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

Reason For Scrubbed SpaceX Launch Explained By NASA Administrator [Video]

Reason For Scrubbed SpaceX Launch Explained By NASA Administrator

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports electricity in the atmosphere is to blame.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published
First SpaceX launch delayed because of bad weather [Video]

First SpaceX launch delayed because of bad weather

Nasa has postponed its first launch of astronauts from US soil in nine years due to bad weather. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX launch - live: Nasa to attempt mission today as rocket liftoff threatened by weather again

Nasa and SpaceX are trying once again to launch two astronauts into space in a historic mission.
Independent

America gets ready to again see astronauts head into space from U.S. soil

America gets ready to again see astronauts head into space from U.S. soilOrlando FL (UPI) May 26, 2020 NASA and SpaceX plan to provide more than 24 hours of live coverage for the return of human spaceflight from the United States,...
Space Daily

