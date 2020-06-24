Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid or not?

Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () In a series of interesting events, Patanjali launched its COVID cure, Coronil, just to be followed by ICMR and Ayush Ministry urging them to stop the promotion and verify their claims. They asked Patanjali to give clarity on the results of their clinical trials. And soon after, Patanjali CEO issued a statement saying that the company has adhered to trial parameters.
Yoga Guru Ramdev unveiled an Ayurvedic cure for Covid-19. The tablet called Coronil is made from a mixture of ashwagandha, giloy and tulsi. But how scientific is the treatment, does the Ministry of Ayush back this and should you try this medication if you test positive?
#Coronil #Patanjali #Ramdev
pregnant Jamia Millia University student Safoora Zargar, arrested under an anti-terror law in a case related to the Delhi violence granted bail today by the High Court after the police did not oppose..
Patanjali launched 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus on June 23. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "We have prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for..