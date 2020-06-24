Global  

Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid or not?

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 24 June 2020
In a series of interesting events, Patanjali launched its COVID cure, Coronil, just to be followed by ICMR and Ayush Ministry urging them to stop the promotion and verify their claims. They asked Patanjali to give clarity on the results of their clinical trials. And soon after, Patanjali CEO issued a statement saying that the company has adhered to trial parameters.
