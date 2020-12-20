Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Kashmera Shah gets evicted; Vikas Gupta to make comeback

Celebrities sizzle at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash Silver screen actors including Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. Mouni Roy looked ravishing in her all white attire. Big Boss 'mastermind' Vikas..

Bigg Boss 14: 'When Manu Punjabi was entering the show I had told him that only Rahul Vaidya can give you a tough fight,' reveals Rohit Choudhary Manu Punjabi recently entered as one of the challengers in Bigg Boss 14 along with Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and others.

Bollywood Life 1 week ago





Bigg Boss 14 extend till February 2021 after six wild card entries *Bigg Boss 14* has been following a simple mantra so far - the more, the messier. The makers of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show recently amped up the drama...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



