13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

As many as 10 crude tankers carrying around 13 million barrels of oil could be affected by the disrupted traffic in the Suez Canal, which was blocked early on Wednesday when a huge container ship ran aground, oil analytics firm Vortexa said. The approximate rate of backlog is around 50 vessels per day, and any delays leading to re-routings will add 15 days to a voyage between the Middle East and Europe, Vortexa noted. Some 12 percent of global trade, and about 9 percent of total seaborne traded petroleum, including crude oil and refined…