'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, it said, citing her publicist.
Video Credit: Euronews English
News video: 'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104 00:50

 'Gone With the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

