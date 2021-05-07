Qatar- Five people arrested for violating home quarantine requirements

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha - The competent authorities arrested today 5 persons who violated the requirements of the home quarantine he committed to following, which they are legally accountable for, in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country. It is in implementation of the precautionary measures in force in the country, approved by health authorities represented in the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), to ensure the achievement of public safety and to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The arrested person being referred to the competent prosecution are: 1- Abu Dhar Ahmed Muhammad Muhammad Ali 2- Ashishwar Mahato 3- Leela Nath Dahal 4- Nasser Abdullah Nasser Muhammad Al-Dehaimi 5- Ahmed Nasser Hamad Saleh Al-Marri The concerned authorities in the State called on citizens and residents who are subject to quarantine to fully adhere to the requirements set by the Ministry of Public Health to ensure their safety and the safety of others. They warned that anyone who violates these conditions will be subject to the penalties stipulated in accordance with the provisions of Article 253 of the Penal Code No. 11 of 2004, and the provisions of Law No. 17 of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases, and Law No. 17 of 2002 on the protection of society. MENAFN07052021000063011010ID1102044935