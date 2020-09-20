Global  
 

Politics Chat: Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court Vacancy Politicized By Senate

NPR Sunday, 20 September 2020
We take a look at how Senate Republicans and Democrats will politicize the fight for who will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Supreme Court.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War 01:20

 On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the November...

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Sacramento [Video]

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Sacramento

A vigil for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in her Washington home Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, was held in Sacramento on Saturday evening.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:03
Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Davis [Video]

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Davis

A vigil for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in her Washington home Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, was held in Davis on Saturday evening.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:47
Republican Senate Solidarity Key to Success of Trump Effort to Replace Ginsburg [Video]

Republican Senate Solidarity Key to Success of Trump Effort to Replace Ginsburg

All indications are that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move ahead with a Supreme Court nominee. So the first question is: what if they succeed? Wilson Walker reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:49

POLL: 58% of American voters think the Senate should not fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court vacancy until after the election

 The vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completely divided Americans and made intense polarization ahead of the 2020 election even more severe.
Business Insider

Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soon

Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soon President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader...
New Zealand Herald

Ruth Bader Ginsburg death: What happens with the Supreme Court vacancy?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg death: What happens with the Supreme Court vacancy? The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has thrust the Senate into uncharted political terrain, with no recent precedent for a vacancy on the high...
New Zealand Herald


