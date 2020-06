180 Exposed To Coronavirus During Mother’s Day Service At Defiant NorCal Church



A person who later learned they were positive for COVID-19 attended a Northern California religious service on Mother’s Day, exposing 180 other people to the novel Coronavirus, according to local.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:27 Published on May 18, 2020

Maharashtra govt should"ve tested them: Punjab Health Minister after returnee pilgrims found COVID-19 positive



Health Minister of Punjab, Balbir Singh Sidhu has blamed Maharashtra government for negligence in not ensuring proper quarantining of the pilgrims who returned to Punjab and at least 23 of them have.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published on May 1, 2020