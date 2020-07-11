|
|
|
Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate
[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05Published
|
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate
[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|