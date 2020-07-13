Global  
 

Bruno Fernandes says 'amazing' Marcus Rashford 'deserves' more goals as Manchester United prepare for must-win Southampton clash

talkSPORT Monday, 13 July 2020
Marcus Rashford has been ‘amazing’ for Manchester United since the restart and ‘deserves’ more goals, Bruno Fernandes believes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been in imperious form since the restart, winning five out of their six matches and their attack is clicking into gear, with Fernandes and Mason Greenwood scoring five and four goals respectively. […]
