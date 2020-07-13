Bruno Fernandes says ‘amazing’ Marcus Rashford ‘deserves’ more goals as Manchester United prepare for must-win Southampton clash Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Marcus Rashford has been ‘amazing’ for Manchester United since the restart and ‘deserves’ more goals, Bruno Fernandes believes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been in imperious form since the restart, winning five out of their six matches and their attack is clicking into gear, with Fernandes and Mason Greenwood scoring five and four goals respectively. […] 👓 View full article

