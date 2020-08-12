|
Stoke City flop Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saves PSG with late winner against Atalanta to send them to the Champions League semi-finals
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Paris Saint-Germain produced one of the most breathless comebacks to stun Atalanta in the final five minutes of their Champions League quarter-final. Former Stoke City winger Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting proved to be the hero of the night in Lisbon as he came off the bench to completely change the course of the game. Choupo-Moting crossed […]
