World snooker: Best shots from third session as Ronnie O’Sullivan extends his lead to 17-8 in Crucible final Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Watch the best shots as Ronnie O’Sullivan extends his lead over Kyren Wilson to 17-8 after the third session of the World Championship final. O'Sullivan now just needs to take one more frame to win his sixth title. 👓 View full article