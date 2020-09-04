Tennis: Serena Williams not perfect as she sets up Sloane Stephens showdown at US Open
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Yes, Serena Williams won in straight sets again. And yes, she moved into an all-American showdown at the US Open against Sloane Stephens. But this win did not quite go according to plan.Her serve only so-so at times, her footwork...
