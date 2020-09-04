Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tennis: Serena Williams not perfect as she sets up Sloane Stephens showdown at US Open

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Tennis: Serena Williams not perfect as she sets up Sloane Stephens showdown at US OpenYes, Serena Williams won in straight sets again. And yes, she moved into an all-American showdown at the US Open against Sloane Stephens. But this win did not quite go according to plan.Her serve only so-so at times, her footwork...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open 00:30

 Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise defeats in the lead-up to the tournament. The 23 time Grand Slam title winner was tested against the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams donating four million masks to students across the U.S. [Video]

Serena Williams donating four million masks to students across the U.S.

Tennis ace Serena Williams has contributed assistance to school students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, by donating over four million protective face masks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Serena Williams struggles with migraines [Video]

Serena Williams struggles with migraines

Serena Williams suffers from regular migraines, and although she has learned to "play through the pain" in her tennis career, they have become almost daily occurrences amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Sloane Stephens And Chicago Smash Headed To World Team Tennis Semifinals [Video]

Sloane Stephens And Chicago Smash Headed To World Team Tennis Semifinals

World Team Tennis has some of the sport’s biggest stars playing in their bubble in West Virginia. That includes 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens and the new Chicago Smash team, who will play in..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Serena, Stephens roll to set up 3rd-round clash

 Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens each cruised to straight-sets wins Thursday to set up a third-round showdown at the US Open.
ESPN


Tweets about this