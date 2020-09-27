Global  
 

Serena Williams 'not 100 per cent' as she hunts for Grand Slam record

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 September 2020
Serena Williams admitted she was still feeling the lingering effects of an Achilles problem Saturday but said it would not derail her protracted pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at the French Open. The American is a three-time winner at Roland Garros but remains one major triumph short of Margaret Court's all-time...
