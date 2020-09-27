|
Serena Williams 'not 100 per cent' as she hunts for Grand Slam record
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams admitted she was still feeling the lingering effects of an Achilles problem Saturday but said it would not derail her protracted pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at the French Open. The American is a three-time winner at Roland Garros but remains one major triumph short of Margaret Court's all-time...
