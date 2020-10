Rafael Nadal slams French Open organisers: This can be dangerous Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rafael Nadal reached his 13th Roland Garros semi-final early on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Italian teenager Jannik Sinner but claimed it was "dangerous" to finish at 01:30 in the morning when the temperature had plummeted to 12 degrees (53F). Nadal, the 12-time champion, defeated Sinner 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-1 to clinch... 👓 View full article