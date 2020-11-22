Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals disappointment over performance against West Brom
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United’s performance against West Brom ‘was a step back’. The Red Devils beat West Brom 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty but the game was dominated by VAR decisions. The Baggies saw a penalty for a foul on Conor Gallagher overturned while Fernandes missed his initial spot […]
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United’s performance against West Brom ‘was a step back’. The Red Devils beat West Brom 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty but the game was dominated by VAR decisions. The Baggies saw a penalty for a foul on Conor Gallagher overturned while Fernandes missed his initial spot […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources