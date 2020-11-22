Global  
 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals disappointment over performance against West Brom

talkSPORT Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United’s performance against West Brom ‘was a step back’. The Red Devils beat West Brom 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty but the game was dominated by VAR decisions. The Baggies saw a penalty for a foul on Conor Gallagher overturned while Fernandes missed his initial spot […]
