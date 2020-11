Wolves star Raul Jimenez stretchered off and rushed to hospital after sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Wolves star Raul Jimenez was rushed to hospital after a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz on Sunday. The incident happened when Willian whipped in a corner as Luiz inadvertently connected with Jimenez’s head in the fifth minute of the Premier League match. Both players were attended to by medical staff during […] πŸ‘“ View full article

