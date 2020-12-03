Olivier Giroud has made it difficult to be left out of Chelsea team for Leeds Premier League game, Frank Lampard admits after four goals in Champions League win
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Olivier Giroud will expect to start against Leeds on Saturday following his Champions League performance. The Chelsea striker scored four goals in the 4-0 win at Sevilla to put himself in contention for the visit of Marcelo Bielsa’s side – which will be live on talkSPORT this weekend. Tammy Abraham and £53million summer recruit Timo […]
