Olivier Giroud has made it difficult to be left out of Chelsea team for Leeds Premier League game, Frank Lampard admits after four goals in Champions League win

talkSPORT Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Olivier Giroud will expect to start against Leeds on Saturday following his Champions League performance. The Chelsea striker scored four goals in the 4-0 win at Sevilla to put himself in contention for the visit of Marcelo Bielsa’s side – which will be live on talkSPORT this weekend. Tammy Abraham and £53million summer recruit Timo […]
 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has praised Olivier Giroud after he scored four goals in their Champions League win in Sevilla.

