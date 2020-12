This Saturday on Fan N'ATion (December 12)



Is there a better way to get from Butler to the North Shore than this? Get on board the Steeler Bus!Then, we head to the east... the middle east! To meet a 412-fanatic from Kuwait!Plus, learn the X’s.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:15 Published 5 hours ago

CU Game Against Utah Moved To Saturday After COVID Issues Alter Football Schedule



The Pac-12 Conference announced that the University of Colorado's football game against the University of Utah on Friday has been moved to Saturday. The Buffs and Utes will kickoff at 10:05 a.m. from.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:23 Published 1 day ago