Carl Froch explains what Anthony Joshua needs to do against Kubrat Pulev in order to prove he can beat Tyson Fury
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Carl Froch has said he’d be concerned about putting Anthony Joshua in with Tyson Fury now, but explained how he could be won over against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night. A lot of pre-fight talk has suggested AJ will target the ‘Gypsy King’ if he successfully defends his unified titles against Pulev. Froch said about […]
Anthony Joshua is a big favourite to overcome Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night, but the champion must not overlook his mandatory challenger. The unified... talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star •BBC Sport
Hughie Fury suffered a horror cut over his left eye during his fight with Mariusz Wach on Saturday night. The heavyweight, cousin of Tyson Fury, fought on with... talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star