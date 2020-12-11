Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carl Froch explains what Anthony Joshua needs to do against Kubrat Pulev in order to prove he can beat Tyson Fury

talkSPORT Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Carl Froch has said he’d be concerned about putting Anthony Joshua in with Tyson Fury now, but explained how he could be won over against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night. A lot of pre-fight talk has suggested AJ will target the ‘Gypsy King’ if he successfully defends his unified titles against Pulev. Froch said about […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev 00:58

 Anthony Joshua says he is ready to trade blows with Kubrat Pulev for 12 roundsif that is what it takes to defend his world heavyweight titles at Wembley’sSSE Arena on Saturday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in [Video]

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:06Published
Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight [Video]

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev [Video]

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev predictions: Tyson Fury, David Haye, Dillian Whyte and more give their opinions on heavyweight title fight

 Anthony Joshua is a big favourite to overcome Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night, but the champion must not overlook his mandatory challenger. The unified...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarBBC Sport

Hughie Fury suffers gruesome cut after horror head clash with Mariusz Wach on Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev undercard

 Hughie Fury suffered a horror cut over his left eye during his fight with Mariusz Wach on Saturday night. The heavyweight, cousin of Tyson Fury, fought on with...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Anthony Joshua rejects John Fury’s claim Tyson, with the ‘boxing IQ of Einstein’ will beat him as he maintains he wants him next after Kubrat Pulev fight

 Anthony Joshua may have Kubrat Pulev as his next challenge, but Tyson Fury is firmly on the champion’s mind. Should Joshua prevail at the O2 Arena on Saturday...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star