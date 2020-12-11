Carl Froch explains what Anthony Joshua needs to do against Kubrat Pulev in order to prove he can beat Tyson Fury

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Carl Froch has said he’d be concerned about putting Anthony Joshua in with Tyson Fury now, but explained how he could be won over against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night. A lot of pre-fight talk has suggested AJ will target the ‘Gypsy King’ if he successfully defends his unified titles against Pulev. Froch said about […]