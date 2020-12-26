Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus ruled out of fixtures against Newcastle, Everton and Chelsea as pair test positive for coronavirus

talkSPORT Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Manchester duo Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have tested positive for coronavirus. It means the club will be without the defender and striker for the next three games, which includes Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle. Along with Walker and Jesus, two members of staff, will isolate in accordance with Premier League and government protocol. Both players […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola 00:48

 Manchester City were without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker for the Boxing Dayvisit of Newcastle in the Premier League. Both players have returned positiveCovid-19 tests since featuring in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Arsenal andwill now self-isolate for 10 days.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases [Video]

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Manchester City's visit to Everton off after COVID-19 cases

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:03Published
The Penitent Thief movie - Kevin Sorbo, James Russo, Stelio Savante, Jay Giannone [Video]

The Penitent Thief movie - Kevin Sorbo, James Russo, Stelio Savante, Jay Giannone

The Penitent Thief movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: The Penitent Thief is the story of the two unnamed men who were crucified alongside Jesus and how they came to be beside him on the cross..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:37Published
Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19

Manchester City confirm that players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Man City pair test positive for Covid-19 leaving Guardiola with squad dilemma

Man City pair test positive for Covid-19 leaving Guardiola with squad dilemma Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus and two members of Manchester City’s coaching team have tested positive for coronavirus with Pep Guardiola’s side set to take...
Daily Star Also reported by •Indian ExpressBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphHinduDNA

Everton vs Man City POSTPONED as visitors suffer COVID outbreak with numerous players testing positive

 Tonight’s Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City has been postponed. Due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Man City camp, the game has been...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC News

EPL: No shopping for Wolves side amidst pandemic

 Premier League club Wolves have banned their players from shopping amid fears they could catch coronavirus with infections rising across England. Testing on...
Mid-Day