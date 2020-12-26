Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus ruled out of fixtures against Newcastle, Everton and Chelsea as pair test positive for coronavirus
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () Manchester duo Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have tested positive for coronavirus. It means the club will be without the defender and striker for the next three games, which includes Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle. Along with Walker and Jesus, two members of staff, will isolate in accordance with Premier League and government protocol. Both players […]
