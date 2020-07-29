|
Elon Musk says Tesla doesn't want to crush rivals, and the company is open to licensing its self-driving software and battery technology (TSLA)
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
· Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that Tesla would consider licensing its self-driving software and supplying battery technology to other automakers.
· "We're just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush competitors!" Musk said.
· Musk's comments came in response to a blog post about German automakers looking to close...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this