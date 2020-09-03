Global  
 

US Open 2020: Kyle Edmund loses to Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie through to third round

BBC News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Briton's Kyle Edmund loses to US Open top seed Novak Djokovic, while compatriot Cameron Norrie advances to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
News video: Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open

Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open 02:03

 Men's world number one Novak Djokovic said not having fans in attendance atthe US Open has not hindered his game as he beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur inthree straight sets to cruise through to the second round.

Kyle Edmund British professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle Edmund

 Kyle Edmund bowed out of the US Open despite giving Novak Djokovic an early scare but Cam Norrie booked his place in the third round of a grand slam for the first time.
WorldNews

Djokovic fights back to beat Edmund at US Open

 Briton's Kyle Edmund takes a set off top seed Novak Djokovic but ultimately struggles to keep up with the world number one's intensity, losing in the US Open.
BBC News

Cameron Norrie British tennis player

US Open: Cameron Norrie beats Diego Schwartzman in five sets in New York

 Britain's Cameron Norrie fights back from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman on day one of the US Open.
BBC News

Britain's Norrie dumps out ninth seed Schwartzman in US Open thriller

 Britain's Cameron Norrie fights back from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman on day one of the US Open.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

US Open: Djokovic ready to embrace pressure as he advances to second round

 New York: Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world number one.
WorldNews

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Top seed Karolina Pliskova knocked out by Caroline Garcia at U.S. Open

 NEW YORK — Top seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock 6-1 7-6(2) loss to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday to blow.
WorldNews
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise defeats in the lead-up to the tournament. The 23 time Grand Slam title winner was tested against the 96th ranked Ahn. In the process, the 38-year-old surpassed Chris Evert as the all-time leader in matches won at the US Open.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Top seed Pliskova beaten in second round by France's Garcia

 Top seed Karolina Pliskova is knocked out of the US Open in the second round with a heavy defeat by France's Caroline Garcia.
BBC News

