US Open 2020: Kyle Edmund loses to Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie through to third round
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Briton's Kyle Edmund loses to US Open top seed Novak Djokovic, while compatriot Cameron Norrie advances to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
Kyle Edmund British professional tennis player
Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle EdmundKyle Edmund bowed out of the US Open despite giving Novak Djokovic an early scare but Cam Norrie booked his place in the third round of a grand slam for the..
WorldNews
Djokovic fights back to beat Edmund at US OpenBriton's Kyle Edmund takes a set off top seed Novak Djokovic but ultimately struggles to keep up with the world number one's intensity, losing in the US Open..
BBC News
Cameron Norrie British tennis player
US Open: Cameron Norrie beats Diego Schwartzman in five sets in New YorkBritain's Cameron Norrie fights back from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman on day one of the US Open.
BBC News
Britain's Norrie dumps out ninth seed Schwartzman in US Open thrillerBritain's Cameron Norrie fights back from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman on day one of the US Open.
BBC News
Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player
US Open: Djokovic ready to embrace pressure as he advances to second roundNew York: Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world number one..
WorldNews
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Top seed Karolina Pliskova knocked out by Caroline Garcia at U.S. OpenNEW YORK — Top seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock 6-1 7-6(2) loss to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday to blow..
WorldNews
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Top seed Pliskova beaten in second round by France's GarciaTop seed Karolina Pliskova is knocked out of the US Open in the second round with a heavy defeat by France's Caroline Garcia.
BBC News
