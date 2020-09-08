Dustin Johnson claims FedEx Cup with three-shot victory at Tour Championship
Tuesday, 8 September 2020
2 hours ago) Dustin Johnson held off determined challenges from Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele to win the Tour Championship, FedEx Cup title and the first prize of £11.2million in Atlanta.
22 hours ago
Dustin Johnson believes he's still going to need a low final round to secure FedExCup victory after moving five ahead at the Tour Championship.
