Dustin Johnson claims FedEx Cup with three-shot victory at Tour Championship

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Dustin Johnson held off determined challenges from Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele to win the Tour Championship, FedEx Cup title and the first prize of £11.2million in Atlanta.
