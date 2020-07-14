Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. executes Daniel Lewis Lee, first federal prisoner to face lethal injection since 2003

CBS News Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
A federal inmate was executed in the U.S. for the first time in 17 years on Tuesday morning, after a late night Supreme Court decision overturned the decision of lower courts and allowed it to proceed in a 5-4 vote. Daniel Lewis Lee received a lethal injection in Indiana, nearly 25 years after he was convicted of murdering three members of an Arkansas family. Lee told witnesses he did not do it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WTHI - Published
News video: First federal execution in 17 years takes place in Terre Haute

First federal execution in 17 years takes place in Terre Haute

 Tuesday morning, the first federal execution in 17 years was carried out in Terre Haute. Daniel Lewis Lee was pronounced dead just after 8:00 a.m.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

On again, off again; Judge delays federal execution set to happen in Terre Haute [Video]

On again, off again; Judge delays federal execution set to happen in Terre Haute

A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Hours Before Scheduled Death Of Oklahoma Man, Judge Blocks Federal Executions [Video]

Hours Before Scheduled Death Of Oklahoma Man, Judge Blocks Federal Executions

The federal government was planning to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades on Monday, but it won’t be happening. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:29Published
Lee County CARES Act fund sees around 7,000 applications in first 4 hours [Video]

Lee County CARES Act fund sees around 7,000 applications in first 4 hours

Lee County CARES Act fund sees around 7,000 applications in first 4 hours

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

US Supreme Court allows first federal executions in 17 years

 Top court overturns lower court order delaying execution of Daniel Lewis Lee after legal challenges to lethal injection.
Al Jazeera

Feds to execute 1st inmate in 17 years for Arkansas murders

 TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The federal government is planning to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades on Monday, over the objection of the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Justice Dept. seeks to overturn order halting execution

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed an emergency motion with a federal appeals court on Saturday seeking to move forward with the first federal...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this