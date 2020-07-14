U.S. executes Daniel Lewis Lee, first federal prisoner to face lethal injection since 2003
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () A federal inmate was executed in the U.S. for the first time in 17 years on Tuesday morning, after a late night Supreme Court decision overturned the decision of lower courts and allowed it to proceed in a 5-4 vote. Daniel Lewis Lee received a lethal injection in Indiana, nearly 25 years after he was convicted of murdering three members of an Arkansas family. Lee told witnesses he did not do it.
