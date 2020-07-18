Marco Rubio Tweets Photo of Elijah Cummings in John Lewis Remembrance

As Florida Gov Refuses To Close Gyms, Arizona And Texas Scramble For Morgue Trucks



In Texas and Arizona, morgues are filling up in the areas hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, officials in those places are bringing in coolers and refrigerated trailers to store bodies, as the morgues have reached capacity. Florida took over the top spot from Arizona on Monday. Arizona -- which had held the top spot for over a month -- dropped to third, behind Louisiana.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970