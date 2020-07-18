|
Marco Rubio Tweets Photo of Elijah Cummings in John Lewis Remembrance
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
A post from the Florida senator’s personal account attempted to pay tribute to Representative John Lewis, who died on Friday. It included a photo of Representative Elijah E. Cummings, who died in October.
