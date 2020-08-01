SpaceX crew say goodbye before returning to Earth

The Underwater ISS? Designs For Underwater Research Station And Habitat Are Unveiled



Could this be the ocean's equivalent to the International Space Station?. Aquanaut Fabien Cousteau and industrial designer YVES BÉHAR are envisioning the world's largest underwater research station, sixty feet beneath the surface fo the caribbean sea. Proteus will provide a home to scientists and researchers from across the world studying the ocean from the effects of climate change and new marine life to medicinal breakthroughts. The 4,000-square-foot modular lab will sit under the water off the coast of CURAÇAO. Proteus will be powered by wind and solar energy, and ocean thermal energy conversion. The structure will also feature the first underwater greenhouse for growing food.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970