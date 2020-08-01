Global  
 

SpaceX crew say goodbye before returning to Earth

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Two U.S. astronauts based on the International Space Station on Saturday gave their farewells as they planned to return to Earth. (Aug. 1)
 
News video: Returning From Space Just as Hard as Launching, Says Former NASA Astronaut

Returning From Space Just as Hard as Launching, Says Former NASA Astronaut 02:51

 Former NASA astronaut Garret Reisman talks about the difficulty of returning to Earth from space as NASA and the crew of the SpaceX Dragon prepare to return.

