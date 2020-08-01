|
SpaceX crew say goodbye before returning to Earth
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Two U.S. astronauts based on the International Space Station on Saturday gave their farewells as they planned to return to Earth. (Aug. 1)
SpaceX American private aerospace company
International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit
