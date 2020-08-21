Global  
 

Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges under a plea deal that avoided a possible death sentence.
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: ‘May He Rot In Hell’: First Victim Statement Read In Golden State Killer Case

‘May He Rot In Hell’: First Victim Statement Read In Golden State Killer Case 00:54

 Over the next four days, Joseph DeAngelo is facing the victims of the Golden State Killer before he is sentenced to life in prison.

