Kellyanne Conway, Long-Serving Trump Aide, Is Leaving the White House

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Ms. Conway said she was stepping away from her role as the president’s counselor to spend more time with her four teenage children.
News video: Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House

Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House 00:19

 Advisor to President Trump set to walk away at the end of August. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

Trump announces approval of plasma therapy for COVID patients in US [Video]

Trump announces approval of plasma therapy for COVID patients in US

US President Donald Trump on August 23 announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. He said, "Today I am pleased to make a truly historic announcement, in our battle against China virus, that will save countless lives. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has issued an emergency use authorisation for a treatment known as convalescent plasma."

